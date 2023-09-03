Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

