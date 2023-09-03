Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

RGP stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

