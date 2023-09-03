Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UniFirst by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 101.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $897,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

