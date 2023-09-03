Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,443 shares of company stock worth $4,740,952. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

