Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 500 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $20,592,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,115,000 after acquiring an additional 378,676 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.