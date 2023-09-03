Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

