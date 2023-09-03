Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,837 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $6,645,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

