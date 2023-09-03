Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,323 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,120.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Andrew Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $198,272 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

