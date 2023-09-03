Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.70, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

