Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 896.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 5.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,163. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

