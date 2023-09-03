Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 778,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of Matador Resources worth $193,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 253.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $22,866,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

MTDR opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.