MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $337.16

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.16 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.53). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 3,511 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,170.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.91.

In other MaxCyte news, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.05), for a total value of £566.40 ($713.98). In other news, insider Doug Doerfler sold 28,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £145,570.32 ($183,499.71). Also, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.05), for a total value of £566.40 ($713.98). Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

