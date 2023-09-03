MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,877 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of MercadoLibre worth $649,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $49.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,421.64. 549,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,421.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,235.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

