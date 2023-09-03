Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.74.

MRK opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

