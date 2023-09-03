Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,942.98

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $121,942.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003139 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

