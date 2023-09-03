MetisDAO Price Reaches $11.53 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and $647,711.44 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00044355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,004.14 or 1.00046734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.51725134 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $533,405.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

