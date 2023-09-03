MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

