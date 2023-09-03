Milestone Advisory Partners Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.