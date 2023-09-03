Milestone Advisory Partners Has $760,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYK. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,615,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $195.24. 33,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,637. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $199.43.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.