Milestone Advisory Partners Invests $1.31 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 48,354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. 25,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The company has a market cap of $508.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

