Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $575.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

