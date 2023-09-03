Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.