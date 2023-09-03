Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.