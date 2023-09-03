Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 4.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of RYU stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

