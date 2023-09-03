Milestone Advisory Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.58. 617,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,325. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

