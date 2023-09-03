Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -56.57% -47.18% Editas Medicine -1,065.39% -55.14% -40.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.99) -2.07 Editas Medicine $19.32 million 38.37 -$220.43 million ($2.96) -3.07

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 451.50%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 71.49%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

