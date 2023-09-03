Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 156,294 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 1,324.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,294 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 1.58% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 365,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,214. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

