Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 60,060 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 162.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 20,292,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

