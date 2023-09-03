Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.06% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 223,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,855. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $796.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.