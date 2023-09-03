Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,188 shares during the period. Golden Ocean Group accounts for 1.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.61% of Golden Ocean Group worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 1,060,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.