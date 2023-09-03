Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.40. 3,658,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.