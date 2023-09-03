Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last three months.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Dividend Announcement

AMJ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 309,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

