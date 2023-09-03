Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $4.02 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ITCI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 586,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,734. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

