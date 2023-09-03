Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,047 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. 653,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.