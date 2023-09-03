Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

XENE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 211,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

