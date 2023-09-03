Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $6,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.62. 516,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.59 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

