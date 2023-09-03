Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vale by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Vale Trading Up 6.2 %

VALE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 34,557,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,371,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

