Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 61,040 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 879,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,229. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

