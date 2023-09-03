Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,589 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 0.5 %

Catalent stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,290,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,571. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

