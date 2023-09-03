Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 27,025 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,025 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after buying an additional 296,704 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 234,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

