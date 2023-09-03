Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $10.12 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,000. Ferguson comprises 1.5% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

Ferguson stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.