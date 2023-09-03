Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $5.18 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

