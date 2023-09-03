Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.52% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.43. 160,416 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.83. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

