Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $18.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Nomura lowered NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.76.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

