Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.68. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Mobivity Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
Mobivity Company Profile
Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.
