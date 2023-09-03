Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $524.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.97. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

