Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $339.32 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.