Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,691,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. 4,981,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,015. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

