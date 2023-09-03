MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $6.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01808957 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

