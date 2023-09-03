Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Nano has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,002.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00246214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00745625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00542240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117975 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

